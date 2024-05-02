Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) CTO Robert C. Murphy Sells 1,000,000 Shares

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total value of $14,270,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 59,894,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,699,723.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Snap Stock Up 5.3 %

Shares of SNAP opened at $15.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 4.39. Snap Inc. has a one year low of $7.86 and a one year high of $17.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.51 and its 200-day moving average is $12.99.

Get Snap alerts:

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 46.62% and a negative net margin of 26.99%. Analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SNAP. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Snap from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Snap from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Snap from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Snap from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Snap from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snap presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.79.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SNAP

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Snap during the first quarter worth about $115,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Snap by 69.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 77,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 31,631 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Snap by 11.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 129,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 13,055 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Snap by 44,707.8% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 355,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,079,000 after acquiring an additional 354,533 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Snap by 6.1% during the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 49,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares during the period. 47.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Snap

(Get Free Report)

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.