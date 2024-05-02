Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) CEO David Bruton Smith Sells 3,861 Shares

Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Get Free Report) CEO David Bruton Smith sold 3,861 shares of Sonic Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total transaction of $237,181.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 583,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,817,007.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Sonic Automotive Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE:SAH opened at $57.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.36. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.02 and a 1-year high of $64.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.75.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 1.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

Sonic Automotive Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.59%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAH. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 35,366.7% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Sonic Automotive in the third quarter valued at about $135,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Sonic Automotive by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $185,000. 46.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Sonic Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sonic Automotive from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America upgraded Sonic Automotive from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Sonic Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sonic Automotive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in three segments, Franchised Dealerships, EchoPark, and Powersports. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.



