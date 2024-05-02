SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEARCA:XOP)

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 35,378 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 101% compared to the typical volume of 17,586 put options.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:XOP opened at $148.07 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $150.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a 52-week low of $115.89 and a 52-week high of $162.49.

Institutional Trading of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 952.2% during the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 331.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $107,000. Advisors Preferred LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter.

About SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

