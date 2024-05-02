State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.48 Million Position in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Free Report) by 26.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,382 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,082 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $2,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NTLA. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 7.3% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 1.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on NTLA. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $136.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intellia Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

NTLA stock opened at $22.50 on Thursday. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.37 and a 52 week high of $47.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.38.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.47) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of ($1.92) million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.10 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 893.34% and a negative return on equity of 43.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.40) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP James Basta sold 2,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total value of $75,778.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 81,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,691,027.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency associated lung disease.

