State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Increases Holdings in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,425 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Oceaneering International were worth $2,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 5.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 10,632 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 33,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 1.3% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 71,211 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Oceaneering International by 1.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 221,548 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OII has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Oceaneering International in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com lowered Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Oceaneering International from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

Oceaneering International Stock Down 3.1 %

NYSE OII opened at $22.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.99 and a 52 week high of $27.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.73.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $599.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.58 million. Oceaneering International had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 4.36%. On average, analysts predict that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. It operates through Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group, Integrity Management & Digital Solutions, and Aerospace and Defense Technologies segments.

