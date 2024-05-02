State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Purchases 17,954 Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,726 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,954 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGIO. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 96.0% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 9,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 25.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 12,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AGIO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agios Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Shares of AGIO stock opened at $33.66 on Thursday. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.80 and a 1 year high of $35.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.43. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 0.83.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.64) by ($0.08). Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,312.64% and a negative return on equity of 38.08%. The company had revenue of $7.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 65.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider James William Burns sold 2,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total value of $86,049.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,124,251.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Jacqualyn A. Fouse sold 7,791 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total transaction of $214,642.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 137,396 shares in the company, valued at $3,785,259.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider James William Burns sold 2,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total transaction of $86,049.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,124,251.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,035 shares of company stock valued at $475,277 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.24% of the company’s stock.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines in the field of cellular metabolism in the United States. Its lead product includes PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias.

