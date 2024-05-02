State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Purchases 5,351 Shares of Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC – Free Report) by 21.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,169 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,351 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Freedom were worth $2,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRHC. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Freedom by 6.3% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 39,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Freedom by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Freedom by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Freedom by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in shares of Freedom in the 3rd quarter worth about $415,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CTO Renat Tukanov sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total transaction of $226,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 9,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,322.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Freedom Stock Performance

FRHC opened at $66.65 on Thursday. Freedom Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $64.00 and a fifty-two week high of $102.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.05 and a 200 day moving average of $77.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $418.63 million during the quarter. Freedom had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 37.71%.

About Freedom

Freedom Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides retail securities brokerage, research, investment counseling, securities trading, market making, retail banking, corporate investment banking, and underwriting services. It offers retail brokerage services for exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange traded options and futures contracts, government bonds, and mutual funds; margin lending services collateralized by securities and cash in the customer's account; various investment education and training courses; investment research services; and commercial banking services, including payment cards, digital mortgages, and digital business and digital auto loans, as well as Freedom Box, a package of payment acquiring services.

