Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Call Options (NYSE:TEVA)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 33,848 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 52% compared to the typical volume of 22,258 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on TEVA shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Piper Sandler raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and raised their price target for the company from $12.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an "underweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $13.78.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

In other news, VP Eric Drape sold 173,261 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total value of $2,261,056.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, CEO Richard D. Francis sold 74,530 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.15, for a total value of $980,069.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,145,693.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Eric Drape sold 173,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total value of $2,261,056.05. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 358,972 shares of company stock valued at $4,739,820. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 67,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 0.4% during the third quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 399,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 0.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 178,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 54.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:TEVA opened at $13.98 on Thursday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 52-week low of $7.09 and a 52-week high of $14.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.51. The company has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a PE ratio of -29.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.04.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a positive return on equity of 34.90%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

See Also

