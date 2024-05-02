Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Aptiv (NYSE:APTV)

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 6,834 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 262% compared to the average volume of 1,890 put options.

Several brokerages have weighed in on APTV. Morgan Stanley downgraded Aptiv from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Aptiv from $149.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Aptiv from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.93.

NYSE:APTV opened at $69.78 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.85. Aptiv has a 1-year low of $68.84 and a 1-year high of $113.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.90.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 14.65%. Analysts forecast that Aptiv will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Benjamin Lyon sold 18,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total value of $1,451,249.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,211 shares in the company, valued at $7,396,942.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APTV. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Aptiv during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv during the first quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

