Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Ardagh Metal Packaging Call Options (NYSE:AMBP)

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 5,017 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,217% compared to the typical volume of 381 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMBP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective (down from $4.00) on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays downgraded Ardagh Metal Packaging from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $3.70 to $3.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $3.20 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.31.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Stock Performance

NYSE AMBP opened at $3.96 on Thursday. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a 12 month low of $2.57 and a 12 month high of $4.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.59.

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Ardagh Metal Packaging had a positive return on equity of 55.91% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Ardagh Metal Packaging will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -285.69%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ardagh Metal Packaging

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMBP. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.93% of the company’s stock.

About Ardagh Metal Packaging

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies consumer metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine.

