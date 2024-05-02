TD Cowen Lowers HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Price Target to $360.00

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities researchers at TD Cowen from $371.00 to $360.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s price target points to a potential upside of 16.34% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $322.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $335.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $330.00 to $359.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.59.

NYSE HCA opened at $309.44 on Tuesday. HCA Healthcare has a 12 month low of $215.96 and a 12 month high of $335.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $323.07 and a 200-day moving average of $296.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.26, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $81.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.65.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $5.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $17.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.81 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 674.49%. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that HCA Healthcare will post 20.82 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Chad J. Wasserman sold 876 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.25, for a total transaction of $289,299.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,576 shares in the company, valued at $520,474. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Chad J. Wasserman sold 344 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.97, for a total transaction of $110,757.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,470.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Chad J. Wasserman sold 876 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.25, for a total value of $289,299.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,576 shares in the company, valued at $520,474. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,779 shares of company stock worth $2,421,814. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. abrdn plc increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 164,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,444,000 after purchasing an additional 7,476 shares in the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,085,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,100,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 60,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,425,000 after acquiring an additional 7,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 623.3% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 43,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,701,000 after acquiring an additional 37,488 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

