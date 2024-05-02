The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 614,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,988 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $24,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CG. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,349,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter valued at $5,410,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 347.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 111,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,556,000 after buying an additional 86,914 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,324,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its position in The Carlyle Group by 245.8% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 26,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 18,722 shares during the period. 55.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at The Carlyle Group

In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. bought 190,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.95 per share, for a total transaction of $2,460,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,066,189 shares in the company, valued at $13,807,147.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 27.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Carlyle Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CG opened at $40.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.24, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.93. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.20 and a 52 week high of $48.52.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 20.53% and a positive return on equity of 19.74%. The business had revenue of $896.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $860.68 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -82.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on CG shares. JMP Securities lifted their target price on The Carlyle Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on The Carlyle Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.07.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

