Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) Shares Sold by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 634 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Tompkins Financial were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in Tompkins Financial by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,181,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,133,000 after buying an additional 18,305 shares during the period. Cornell University acquired a new position in shares of Tompkins Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,898,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial by 5.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 154,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,557,000 after purchasing an additional 8,205 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial by 10.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 100,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,920,000 after purchasing an additional 9,108 shares during the period. Finally, Coombe Bender & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial by 3.9% in the third quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC now owns 35,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.11% of the company’s stock.

Tompkins Financial Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of TMP stock opened at $45.70 on Thursday. Tompkins Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $43.09 and a 1-year high of $65.54. The firm has a market cap of $658.54 million, a P/E ratio of 93.57 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Tompkins Financial Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This is a positive change from Tompkins Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Tompkins Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 510.64%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Tompkins Financial to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ita M. Rahilly bought 1,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.46 per share, for a total transaction of $100,011.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,454 shares in the company, valued at $426,588.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tompkins Financial Profile

Tompkins Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, time deposits, and IRA products, as well as brokered, reciprocal, and municipal money market deposits.

