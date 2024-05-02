Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS)

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 34,608 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 38% compared to the typical volume of 25,147 put options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LVS. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.46.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Las Vegas Sands

In related news, CEO Robert G. Goldstein sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total value of $5,206,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 172,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,996,020.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LVS. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,361 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 28,532 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 0.7% during the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 47,237 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 0.5% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 64,974 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $3,359,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Las Vegas Sands by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Performance

Shares of LVS stock opened at $44.55 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $33.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.18. Las Vegas Sands has a 1 year low of $43.77 and a 1 year high of $64.48.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The casino operator reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.13. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 42.34% and a net margin of 13.99%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is currently 38.65%.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

