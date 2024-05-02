TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on TransAct Technologies from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th.

NASDAQ TACT opened at $5.22 on Tuesday. TransAct Technologies has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $9.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.99 million, a PE ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.48.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TransAct Technologies had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 15.96%. The firm had revenue of $13.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.90 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TransAct Technologies will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TACT. Bard Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of TransAct Technologies by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 155,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransAct Technologies by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 18,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TransAct Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in TransAct Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TransAct Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. It offers thermal printers and terminals to generate labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents.

