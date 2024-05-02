Truist Financial Corp Boosts Stock Position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 148.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,932 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,597 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.13% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $11,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OEF. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 122.2% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 431.9% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of OEF opened at $237.48 on Thursday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $185.74 and a 1-year high of $248.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $242.78 and a 200 day moving average of $227.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

