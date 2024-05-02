Truist Financial Corp Grows Position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Free Report) by 22.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,636 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,863 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF were worth $12,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 18,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 5,026 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 125,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,175,000 after acquiring an additional 55,977 shares during the period. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. RIA Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 9,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 3,109 shares during the period.

Shares of EDV opened at $69.79 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.92. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $62.30 and a 1 year high of $90.26.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.7685 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF’s previous dividend of $0.73.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

