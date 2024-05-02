Truist Financial Corp Increases Stock Position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 505,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 21,253 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $10,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 172,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter worth $107,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter worth $156,000.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BKLN stock opened at $21.08 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.06. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $20.55 and a 1-year high of $21.27.

About Invesco Senior Loan ETF

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

