UGE International (CVE:UGE) Stock Price Down 22.1%

UGE International Ltd. (CVE:UGE – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 22.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.60 and last traded at C$0.60. 137,415 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 751% from the average session volume of 16,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.77.
Separately, Cormark cut UGE International from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$2.75 to C$1.00 in a research note on Wednesday.
UGE International Ltd. develops, builds, finances, owns, and operates commercial and community solar facilities in Canada, the United States, and the Philippines. It also provides energy storage services; and engineering and consulting services. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
