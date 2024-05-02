Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 3,018 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,513 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,018 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $19,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 108.1% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 100.0% in the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $371.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $131.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $385.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $348.35. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $254.85 and a 12-month high of $403.76.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $78,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $736,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 196 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $78,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,842 shares in the company, valued at $736,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.70, for a total value of $741,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,385,753.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 226,928 shares of company stock valued at $87,833,828. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $440.00 to $436.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $396.17.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

