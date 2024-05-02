Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 97,372 Shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its position in shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,926,866 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 97,372 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.64% of Kosmos Energy worth $19,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 369,647 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,480,000 after buying an additional 28,803 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,736,668 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,493,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580,191 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Kosmos Energy by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 105,702 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 11,807 shares during the period. Finally, Oslo Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. Oslo Asset Management AS now owns 1,700,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,407,000 after buying an additional 600,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Kosmos Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kosmos Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.63.

Kosmos Energy Stock Down 1.5 %

KOS opened at $5.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.89 and its 200 day moving average is $6.36. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $5.23 and a fifty-two week high of $8.28.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.08. Kosmos Energy had a return on equity of 39.94% and a net margin of 12.55%. The firm had revenue of $507.81 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kosmos Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company's primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kosmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kosmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.