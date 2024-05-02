Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Shares Purchased by Silver Oak Securities Incorporated

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,844 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 155.7% during the third quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 6,831,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,696,000 after acquiring an additional 4,159,650 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,680,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,294,000 after buying an additional 72,473 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 304.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,323,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,301,000 after buying an additional 995,862 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,548,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 610,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,072,000 after buying an additional 19,169 shares during the period.

Vanguard Financials ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VFH opened at $97.76 on Thursday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $73.87 and a twelve month high of $102.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $99.16 and its 200 day moving average is $92.20. The company has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.96.

Vanguard Financials ETF Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

