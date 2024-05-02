Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG) Shares Bought by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG – Free Report) by 21.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 337 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTWG. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $235,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,754,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Sutton Place Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 111,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,239,000 after purchasing an additional 4,635 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ VTWG opened at $181.54 on Thursday. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $148.12 and a fifty-two week high of $199.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.90. The stock has a market cap of $862.32 million, a P/E ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.30.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.266 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (VTWG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap growth stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on EPS growth estimates and historical sales growth. VTWG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTWG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.