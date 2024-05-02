Witan Investment Trust (LON:WTAN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $255.50

Witan Investment Trust plc (LON:WTAN – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 255.50 ($3.21) and last traded at GBX 255.50 ($3.21), with a volume of 578321 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 252 ($3.17).

Witan Investment Trust Trading Down 0.4 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 246.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 235.70. The company has a market capitalization of £1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 914.29 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.35.

Witan Investment Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.51 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Witan Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 2,142.86%.

About Witan Investment Trust

Witan Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Witan Investment Services Limited. The fund is co-managed by Artemis Investment Management LLP, Lindsell Train Limited, Heronbridge Investment Management LLP, MFS International (UK) Limited, Veritas Asset Management LLP, Lansdowne Partners (UK) LLP, Marathon Asset Management, LLP, Matthews International Capital Management, LLC, Trilogy Global Advisors, LLC, Pzena Investment Management LLC, Tweedy, Browne Company LLC, and GQG Partners, LLC.

