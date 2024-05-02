Worldwide Healthcare (LON:WWH) Reaches New 1-Year High at $341.00

Worldwide Healthcare (LON:WWH – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 341 ($4.28) and last traded at GBX 341 ($4.28), with a volume of 976466 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 336.16 ($4.22).

Worldwide Healthcare Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of £1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -2,306.67 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 330.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 314.02.

Get Worldwide Healthcare alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Sven Borho purchased 340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 328 ($4.12) per share, with a total value of £1,115.20 ($1,400.83). 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Worldwide Healthcare Company Profile

Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Frostrow Capital LLP. The fund is managed by OrbiMed Capital LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, with an emphasis on pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Worldwide Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worldwide Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.