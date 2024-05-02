Yousif Capital Management LLC Acquires 386 Shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,013 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Integer worth $1,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Integer by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,837 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Integer by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 12,014 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Integer by 1.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,474 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Integer by 1.5% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,507 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Integer by 3.0% in the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,219 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ITGR opened at $109.77 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.10. Integer Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $69.40 and a 12-month high of $123.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Integer ( NYSE:ITGR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.02. Integer had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The business had revenue of $414.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Integer Holdings Co. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. CL King assumed coverage on shares of Integer in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 target price for the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Integer in a research note on Friday, April 26th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Integer from $123.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Integer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $105.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.50.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

