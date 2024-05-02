Yousif Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Insperity were worth $1,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NSP. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Insperity during the third quarter worth about $27,529,000. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in Insperity by 24.7% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,045,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,053,000 after buying an additional 207,283 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Insperity by 57.4% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 341,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,376,000 after buying an additional 124,763 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. raised its stake in Insperity by 15.6% during the third quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 833,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,305,000 after buying an additional 112,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Insperity by 24.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 466,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,549,000 after buying an additional 92,401 shares in the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet cut Insperity from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th.

NYSE:NSP opened at $104.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $103.72 and a 200-day moving average of $107.99. Insperity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.80 and a 52 week high of $128.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Insperity had a return on equity of 153.34% and a net margin of 2.64%. Analysts predict that Insperity, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.12%.

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the United States. It offers its HR services through its workforce optimization and workforce synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

