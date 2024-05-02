Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $1.91 Million Position in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $1,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in EnerSys by 235.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 22,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 15,598 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,345,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $411,385,000 after buying an additional 62,146 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of EnerSys by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 750,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,817,000 after purchasing an additional 22,202 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of EnerSys by 894.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 60,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,125,000 after purchasing an additional 54,564 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of EnerSys by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EnerSys Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ENS opened at $91.09 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.71. EnerSys has a fifty-two week low of $79.90 and a fifty-two week high of $113.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

EnerSys Dividend Announcement

EnerSys ( NYSE:ENS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.01. EnerSys had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 20.09%. The company had revenue of $861.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that EnerSys will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. EnerSys’s payout ratio is 13.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ENS shares. Oppenheimer cut EnerSys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.

About EnerSys

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

