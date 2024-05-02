Yousif Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,836 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,304 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $1,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NRG. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in NRG Energy by 1.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in NRG Energy by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in NRG Energy by 4.8% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in NRG Energy by 9.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. 97.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NRG Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

NRG Energy Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:NRG opened at $73.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.84 and a beta of 1.13. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.52 and a 1-year high of $76.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.02.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion. NRG Energy had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a positive return on equity of 44.03%. Equities analysts anticipate that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

NRG Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a $0.4075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -152.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Rasesh M. Patel sold 49,092 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.59, for a total value of $3,072,668.28. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 356,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,342,251.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Profile

(Free Report)

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.