Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Stock Holdings in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report) by 37.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,973 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,534 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Q2 were worth $563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Q2 by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,203,414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,650,000 after purchasing an additional 256,802 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Q2 by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 434,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,870,000 after buying an additional 5,435 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Q2 by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 26,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Q2 by 2,582.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 912 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Q2 by 460.4% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 9,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 7,872 shares in the last quarter.

Get Q2 alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on QTWO. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Q2 from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Q2 from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Q2 from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of Q2 in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Q2 from $39.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.20.

Q2 Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of QTWO stock opened at $51.73 on Thursday. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.21 and a twelve month high of $54.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.78 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $162.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.31 million. Q2 had a negative net margin of 10.47% and a negative return on equity of 6.75%. Research analysts forecast that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 46,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total transaction of $1,980,741.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 473,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,977,944.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director R. H. Seale sold 9,000 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total transaction of $450,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 363,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,224,075.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 46,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total value of $1,980,741.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 473,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,977,944.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 337,639 shares of company stock worth $14,994,784 over the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Q2

(Free Report)

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.