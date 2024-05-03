10,086 Shares in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Acquired by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Tyson Foods by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.7% in the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 5.2% in the third quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 24,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TSN. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America upgraded Tyson Foods from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $47.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Tyson Foods from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Tyson Foods from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Tyson Foods from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.80.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Noel W. White sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total value of $483,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,431.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE TSN opened at $60.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.26. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.94 and a 1 year high of $61.71.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $13.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.34 billion. Tyson Foods had a positive return on equity of 2.23% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. Tyson Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently -79.35%.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

