10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) PT Lowered to $36.00

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Bank of America from $45.00 to $36.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 36.93% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on 10x Genomics from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on 10x Genomics from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays reduced their price objective on 10x Genomics from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. TD Cowen lowered 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on 10x Genomics from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.50.

TXG opened at $26.29 on Wednesday. 10x Genomics has a 52 week low of $24.60 and a 52 week high of $63.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.29.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50). 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 30.85% and a negative net margin of 42.20%. The business had revenue of $141.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.44) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that 10x Genomics will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 2,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total transaction of $121,086.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 283,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,116,954.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other 10x Genomics news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 4,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $205,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 842,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,087,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 2,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total value of $121,086.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 283,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,116,954.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,959 shares of company stock worth $592,806 in the last 90 days. 10.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 92.1% during the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 1,446,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,949,000 after purchasing an additional 693,422 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,283,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,786,000 after purchasing an additional 565,059 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the fourth quarter worth $234,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,041,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,827 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 4.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,903,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,270,000 after purchasing an additional 354,921 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in the America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium, chromium connect, and chromium controller instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

