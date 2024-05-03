10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) Reaches New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after UBS Group lowered their price target on the stock from $52.00 to $30.00. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. 10x Genomics traded as low as $24.60 and last traded at $26.77, with a volume of 802349 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.28.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TXG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on 10x Genomics from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on 10x Genomics from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.50.

In related news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 4,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $205,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 842,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,087,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 4,660 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $205,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 842,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,087,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 1,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total transaction of $86,424.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,413,421.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 12,959 shares of company stock worth $592,806 over the last quarter. 10.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in 10x Genomics by 3.2% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in 10x Genomics by 13.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,010,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,673,000 after buying an additional 122,981 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in 10x Genomics by 13.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 2,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 16.8% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.29. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.69 and a beta of 1.94.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $141.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.24 million. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 30.43% and a negative net margin of 42.20%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.44) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in the America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium, chromium connect, and chromium controller instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

