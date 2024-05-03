1,232 Shares in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Purchased by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,232 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,804,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 130,240 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,805,000 after buying an additional 53,406 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,338 shares of the bank’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,618,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 41,118 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CATY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Cathay General Bancorp from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 6th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

Cathay General Bancorp Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock opened at $35.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.30 and a 200 day moving average of $38.81. Cathay General Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $27.24 and a fifty-two week high of $45.72.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $339.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.85 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 13.02%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Cathay General Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 30.09%.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

Featured Articles

