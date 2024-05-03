134,649 Shares in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Bought by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new position in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 134,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,190,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.13% of Rambus at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RMBS. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rambus by 100.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Rambus by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rambus during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rambus during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rambus during the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. 88.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rambus Stock Performance

Rambus stock opened at $54.25 on Friday. Rambus Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.77 and a fifty-two week high of $76.38. The company has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Rambus ( NASDAQ:RMBS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.14). Rambus had a net margin of 78.14% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The firm had revenue of $117.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Rambus Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

RMBS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Rambus from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Rambus in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rambus

In other Rambus news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.17, for a total transaction of $932,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,946,618.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Rambus news, COO Xianzhi Sean Fan sold 2,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $110,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 121,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,667,595. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.17, for a total value of $932,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,946,618.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,084 shares of company stock valued at $7,408,298 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Rambus

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, OEMs, and hyperscalers; silicon IP, such as interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and interface IP solutions for high-speed memory and chip-to-chip digital controller IP.

