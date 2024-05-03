14,452 Shares in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Bought by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 14,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Campbell Soup by 165.7% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in Campbell Soup in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Campbell Soup by 110.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Campbell Soup by 79.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Campbell Soup in the third quarter valued at about $67,000. 52.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Campbell Soup Stock Performance

CPB opened at $45.89 on Friday. Campbell Soup has a 52-week low of $37.94 and a 52-week high of $55.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.73.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 23.18% and a net margin of 8.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 3rd. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Citigroup began coverage on Campbell Soup in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Campbell Soup in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Campbell Soup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.38.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

