1,540 Shares in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Bought by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC bought a new position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,540 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WAT. London Co. of Virginia bought a new position in Waters in the third quarter worth $158,723,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Waters by 129.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 973,537 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $322,017,000 after purchasing an additional 550,112 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Waters during the third quarter valued at $78,017,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Waters by 34.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 832,895 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $228,388,000 after acquiring an additional 212,754 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Waters during the third quarter valued at $50,369,000. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Waters alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Waters from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Waters from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Waters from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $298.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Linda Baddour sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.54, for a total transaction of $177,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,965. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Waters Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WAT opened at $315.58 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $334.00 and a 200-day moving average of $308.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market cap of $18.72 billion, a PE ratio of 29.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.98. Waters Co. has a twelve month low of $231.90 and a twelve month high of $363.80.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $819.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.50 million. Waters had a return on equity of 81.30% and a net margin of 21.72%. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 11.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waters Profile

(Free Report)

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.