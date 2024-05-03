1,790 Shares in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Bought by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 1,506.8% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Financial purchased a new position in Columbia Banking System during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Columbia Banking System during the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. Stephens Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System in the 4th quarter worth $150,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System in the third quarter valued at about $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Banking System Trading Up 1.1 %

COLB opened at $19.75 on Friday. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.08 and a 12 month high of $28.11. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.55 and a 200 day moving average of $21.14.

Columbia Banking System Announces Dividend

Columbia Banking System ( NASDAQ:COLB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.12. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 11.58% and a net margin of 16.52%. The firm had revenue of $473.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.39 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COLB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Columbia Banking System from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Stephens lowered Columbia Banking System from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Columbia Banking System currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.19.

Insider Transactions at Columbia Banking System

In other news, Director Elizabeth Whitehead Seaton acquired 2,685 shares of Columbia Banking System stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.48 per share, with a total value of $49,618.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 25,001 shares in the company, valued at $462,018.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

About Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides banking, private banking, mortgage, and other financial services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business, non-interest bearing checking, interest-bearing checking and savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and insured cash sweep and other investment sweep solutions.

