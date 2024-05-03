18,596 Shares in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Acquired by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,596 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $558,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TOWN. EMC Capital Management increased its stake in TowneBank by 72.6% in the third quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 1,726 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in TowneBank during the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in TowneBank during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in TowneBank by 5.1% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,844 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 8.3% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,319 shares of the bank’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. 55.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TowneBank Stock Up 1.7 %

TOWN stock opened at $27.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 0.89. TowneBank has a fifty-two week low of $21.22 and a fifty-two week high of $31.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.97 and a 200-day moving average of $27.20.

TowneBank Dividend Announcement

TowneBank ( NASDAQ:TOWN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. The company had revenue of $167.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.68 million. TowneBank had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TowneBank will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TOWN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of TowneBank from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TowneBank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.50.

About TowneBank

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Stories

