1,875 Shares in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Bought by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Stephens Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 94.0% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 196.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 532.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. 55.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ IJT opened at $126.72 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $102.64 and a 12-month high of $131.48. The company has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $126.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.53.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.
