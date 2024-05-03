1,970 Shares in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Acquired by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in IDEX by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 57,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,376,000 after purchasing an additional 11,442 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Sonen Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of IDEX by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Sonen Capital LLC now owns 2,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID grew its holdings in IDEX by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 284,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,802,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in IDEX by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 269,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,408,000 after acquiring an additional 5,093 shares during the period. 97.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of IDEX from $260.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $255.00 price target on shares of IDEX in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on IDEX from $245.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IDEX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.71.

Shares of IDEX stock opened at $220.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. IDEX Co. has a 12-month low of $183.76 and a 12-month high of $246.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a PE ratio of 29.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $235.84 and its 200-day moving average is $217.10.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $801.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $807.52 million. IDEX had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

