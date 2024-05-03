212 Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Purchased by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 74.1% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,947,000 after purchasing an additional 6,024 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 17,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,573,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,998,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $239.61 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $194.79 and a 52-week high of $250.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $242.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.13. The firm has a market cap of $61.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

