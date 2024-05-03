2,200 Shares in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Bought by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in EnLink Midstream by 232.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,488 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,837 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 198.8% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 5,959 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,965 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 14.8% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,849 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream during the third quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. Institutional investors own 45.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com upgraded EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on EnLink Midstream in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on EnLink Midstream from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on EnLink Midstream from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.29.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Jan Philipp Rossbach sold 50,000 shares of EnLink Midstream stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total transaction of $616,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 58,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $719,611.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 250,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total value of $3,026,668.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 534,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,450,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jan Philipp Rossbach sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total transaction of $616,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 58,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,611.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

EnLink Midstream Trading Up 0.1 %

ENLC opened at $12.88 on Friday. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a 12 month low of $8.45 and a 12 month high of $14.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.22 and a 200 day moving average of $12.70. The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.80 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14. EnLink Midstream had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 2.40%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

EnLink Midstream Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.132 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 151.43%.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. The company operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

