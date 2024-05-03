23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME) Shares Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of 23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME – Free Report) by 82.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,973 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,800 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in 23andMe were worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in 23andMe during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in 23andMe in the third quarter worth approximately $130,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in 23andMe by 88.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 138,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 64,969 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of 23andMe by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 370,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 16,390 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of 23andMe by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 579,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. 36.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Citigroup decreased their target price on 23andMe from $0.85 to $0.47 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th.

NASDAQ ME opened at $0.50 on Friday. 23andMe Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $243.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.70.

23andMe (NASDAQ:ME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $44.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.30 million. 23andMe had a negative return on equity of 52.99% and a negative net margin of 210.48%.

23andMe Holding Co operates as a consumer genetics testing company. The company operates in two segments, Consumer & Research Services and Therapeutics. The Consumer & Research Services segment provides a suite of genetic reports, including information on customers' genetic ancestral origins, personal genetic health risks, and chances of passing on certain rare carrier conditions to their children, as well as reports on how genetics can impact responses to medications.

