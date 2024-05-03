2,492 Shares in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Purchased by MONECO Advisors LLC

MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AEP. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 304.8% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 91.6% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEP stock opened at $88.25 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.38 and a twelve month high of $92.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.72. The company has a market capitalization of $46.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.50.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.31%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AEP. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $75.50 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Mizuho cut American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Guggenheim cut American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.36.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

