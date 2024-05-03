2,961 Shares in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Purchased by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 78.0% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Dollar General by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar General

In other news, Director Ralph Santana sold 3,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $468,561.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $505,778.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Dollar General news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 5,909 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total transaction of $958,617.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,636,371.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ralph Santana sold 3,009 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total value of $468,561.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,778.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DG. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Barclays upgraded Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Dollar General from $147.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Dollar General from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.08.

Dollar General Price Performance

NYSE:DG opened at $137.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.38. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $101.09 and a 1 year high of $221.50.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 26.13%. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 8th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 31.22%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

