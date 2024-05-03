3,143 Shares in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) Acquired by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 24.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 315,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,115,000 after buying an additional 61,120 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 16.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 179,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,154,000 after buying an additional 24,941 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 15.4% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 28.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 160,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,771,000 after buying an additional 35,572 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Management Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 9.2% during the third quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 14,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the period.

AVUS opened at $85.96 on Friday. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $68.68 and a 52 week high of $89.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.70. The firm has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.00.

About Avantis U.S. Equity ETF

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

