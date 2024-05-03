3,295 Shares in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD) Acquired by Silver Oak Securities Incorporated

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JHMD. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. TNF LLC raised its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. TNF LLC now owns 11,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 4,551 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $480,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 3,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 7,075 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JHMD opened at $33.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $706.65 million, a PE ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.26. John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF has a 1-year low of $28.49 and a 1-year high of $34.67.

The John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (JHMD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks from developed markets ex-US and Canada, covering 85% of the market capitalization. Holdings are weighted based on fundamental and technical factors JHMD was launched on Dec 15, 2016 and is managed by John Hancock.

