4,326 Shares in WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) Acquired by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA acquired a new stake in WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of WPP by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 864 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in WPP by 4.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its holdings in WPP by 5.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 8,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in shares of WPP during the third quarter worth $299,000. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of WPP by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 23,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the period. 4.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on WPP. StockNews.com raised WPP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group cut WPP from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

WPP Stock Performance

WPP stock opened at $50.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.50. WPP plc has a 1 year low of $41.13 and a 1 year high of $57.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

WPP Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.244 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.3%.

About WPP

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

