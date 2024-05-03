4,664 Shares in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV) Purchased by Cannell & Co.

Cannell & Co. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $146,000. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Saxony Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of VIOV opened at $84.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.87. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $70.68 and a 12-month high of $90.33.

About Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (VIOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of small-cap value companies selected from the S&P 600. VIOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

